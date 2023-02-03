Beverly Hills celebrates Kindness Week

The Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission will observe National Kindness Week with a donation drive kick-off on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market. Commissioners will accept new blankets and toys to benefit cancer charities.

“Kindness Week is one of my most favorite times of the year where we take the time to truly show compassion to one another by doing something that brings light to someone else’s day,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said. “Many people may be carrying challenges in their lives, and being kind can change someone’s life.”

“In a time where it feels like hate and discrimination is running rampant, we, as a community, need to focus on acceptance, goodness and light,” said Noelle Freeman, chair of the Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission. “Kindness Week is designed to set that example and instill a sense of positivity throughout our city. Please join us by participating in our many activities throughout the week and do something kind for your Beverly Hills neighbor.”

The city is hosting additional activities for Kindness Week. On Monday, Feb. 13, the “Be Kind to Seniors-Senior Valentine’s Day Dance” sponsored by Beverly Hills Active Adult Club will be held with special guests from the Human Relations Commission. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the commission will deliver roses to seniors and senior living facilities.

The teach kindness to kids “Walk to School” morning event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Horace Mann and Hawthorne Elementary Schools, followed by Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Beverly Hills Public Library, 444 N. Rexford Drive. Additionally, local businesses will offer discounts or specials from Feb. 16-17. On Friday, Feb. 17 – National Random Acts of Kindness Day –members of the public are encouraged to post an image of things they are doing to promote kindness on social media and share it using @communitylifebh.

For information about specific events and participating businesses, visit beverlyhills.org/kindnessweek.

Local businesses wishing to participate can call (310)285-1006, or email humanservices@beverlyhills.org.