Ben Vereen takes the stage at Catalina Jazz Club

The Cooper Company is pleased to announce the return of Ben Vereen, one of North America’s greatest entertainers performing his popular stage show, “Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN” at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

The strictly limited engagement plays two performances only on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, both shows are at 8:30 pm. For the first time, each performance of “Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN” will feature special ASL interpretation by Jeanette Lee (“Mrs. Sweden World 2022”) – Through the Hands of a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). Tickets are now on sale and available at ticketweb.com and by phone at (323)466-2210.

“Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN” is an evening filled with song, stories and humor that takes you on a journey with tributes to Broadway, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Stephen Schwartz, and splash of reggae and rock ‘n’ roll. The show features hit songs such as “Magic to Do” from “Pippin,” “Defying Gravity” and “For Good” from “Wicked” and “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries.” The show won the prestigious Cabaret Award after playing New York’s 54 Below in 2015.

Few entertainers are as accomplished or as versatile as Vereen. His legendary performances transcend time and have been woven into the fabric of this country’s artistic legacy. His first love is and always will be the stage. On Broadway, Vereen starred in “Pippin,” “Wicked,” “Fosse,” “I’m Not Rappaport,” “Hair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Grind,” “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “A Christmas Carol.” His role in “Pippin” garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for best actor in a musical.

“The theatre was my first training ground. It taught me discipline, dedication and appreciation of hard work and values that will stay with me a lifetime,” Vereen said. “The stage sharpens the creative instrument and encourages you to go deeper inside and try new things.”

The Catalina Jazz Club at 6725 West Sunset Blvd. Performances are Friday, Feb. 24 at 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. The doors open for dinner and seating at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at ticketweb.com (search Ben Vereen) and catalinajazzclub.com or by phone at (323)466-2210. Tickets are $40 on Fridays and $50 on Saturdays. Note: Dinner or a two-drink minimum, plus a $0.49 music royalty, is required per patron in addition to the ticket purchase. Seating is first-come, first-served.