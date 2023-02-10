February 9, 2023

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ invades El Capitan

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas appear in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” (photo courtesy of Marvel)

The El Capitan Theatre is offering an early screening event on Feb. 16 and two fan event screenings on Feb. 16 and 17 for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The events will be hosted by Nerdist. All tickets for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” are on sale now.

The early screening event will start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include a set of three journals, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, event credential and bottled beverage.

The fan event screenings will take place Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $40.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive an “Ant-Man” sipper, 64-ounce popcorn tub, event credential and bottled beverage with their ticket. Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive an “Ant-Man” hat, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, event credential and bottled beverage with their ticket. Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.

Daily showtimes for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” from Feb. 17 through 27 and March 1 through 5 are 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtimes from March 6 through 11 are 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors. Sensory inclusive screenings are available Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and March 4 at 12 p.m. Open caption screenings are available Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. and March 1 at 7 p.m.

The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.





