WeHo offers free sandbags to protect during heavy storms

The city of West Hollywood is offering free sandbags to residents and businesses as heavy rains fall throughout Southern California this week. The sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business, and are available for pick-up by appointment only at the city’s Operations Center.

There are no weekend pick-ups scheduled, and the sandbags are only available while supplies last. Sandbag pick-ups may be extended into early next week if the bad weather persists and supplies are available.

During heavy rains, stay prepared by keeping emergency supplies such as a flashlight, water, food, a first-aid kit, portable radio and extra batteries on hand and easily accessible; clearing all drains and rain gutters on your property and properly disposing of all trash and yard trimmings; and monitoring forecasts.

Driving in the rain, whether a drizzle or a heavy downpour, can be dangerous. Rainy conditions are directly associated with higher accident rates. Adjust your driving style for wet roads and reduced visibility by slowing down, turning on headlights, using windshield wipers, maintaining a safe distance from other drivers and avoiding heavy braking.

The West Hollywood Operations Center is located at 7317 Romaine St. To make an appointment to pick up sandbags, call (323)848-6895, (323)848-6895, or email bjackson@weho.org and hcollins@weho.org.