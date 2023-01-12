WeHo gives back for MLK Day

West Hollywood will join communities across the country to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a day of service event. Scheduled for 9 a.m., participants will beautify West Hollywood Elementary.

“[The school] benefits from the MLK day of service each year when the city and its volunteers wrap us in a big warm hug by helping us beautify our campus,” West Hollywood Elementary principal Elizabeth Lehmann said. “When students return to campus and see fresh gardens, fresh paint and new murals, they know they are cared for. In addition, having a beautiful place to play, learn and grow helps them to create healthy and happy relationships, experiences and memories.”

The event is a partnership between the school, the city and Friends of West Hollywood Elementary, which is a parent-led organization that supports the school. West Hollywood has been partnering with the elementary school for the event for over a decade. The event will emphasize gardening and landscaping.

“They have a kitchen garden area that’s getting a whole facelift with the redesign. So, it’s going to look quite transformed,” West Hollywood community programs coordinator Larissa Fooks said. “And the volunteers are part of that. And then also some other landscaping tasks on the campus.”

Fooks went on to describe the ways in which the volunteer work for the school aligns with the teaching of King.

“I feel like the reason it resonates a lot in the community is that it does give people an opportunity to take a tangible action that aligns with the legacy,” Fooks said.

“Taking time to care about each other, celebrate our diversity and provide an equitable place to learn and grow honors the legacy and message of MLK,” Lehmann said. “Our families come from all walks of life and various backgrounds. Receiving help from the city and in turn also donating items to help those in need around the city is the epitome of caring for one another. Giving and receiving in order to help one another, we lean on each other, we live together, we grow together.”

On hand for the event will be members of the West Hollywood City Council, including Mayor Sepi Shyne.

“Dr. King fought for systemic change but also believed in bringing communities together in service of one another,” Shyne said. “MLK Day of Service is the only national holiday dedicated to being a day of service and encourages folks to come together to improve our communities. West Hollywood has a heart of service which cherishes community involvement and we strive to improve community. Council members participate in and encourage community members to join in being of service every year at a volunteer event that improves our community. That is why MLK Day of Service is important to West Hollywood and how we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.”

With rain forecast for Jan. 14, Fooks assured that there is a contingency plan if the outdoor event has to be postponed, with Feb. 4 earmarked as a back-up date.

A donation drive for the homeless will also be held, and the city is asking for participants to bring blankets, new socks, sleeping bags and both monetary and gift card donations. The drive will continue, rain or shine. Registration is required for the MLK Day of Service event.

For information, visit weho.org/volunteer.