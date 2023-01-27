WeHo Elementary participates in kindness challenge

The world can use some extra kindness right now and West Hollywood Elementary is going to deliver. West Hollywood Elementary is participating in the 12th annual Great Kindness Challenge this week, and the school enthusiastically invites the entire community to join in and cheer on the students.

The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad schools in 2012 to address bullying and to foster connection, inclusion and compassion. The annual program has multiplied in enrollment each year, having grown to over 18 million students in 36,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

“We are truly grateful for all educators who not only ensure safe school environments but are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy and social-emotional wellness,” said Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace. “The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all.”

Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive and proactive approach to creating kinder school climates through a simple checklist of intentional acts of kindness. The checklist will be distributed to students at the beginning of The Great Kindness Challenge week. Students will be encouraged to complete each kind act over the course of the week, as well as take part in additional community-building events and global service projects.

West Hollywood Elementary participated in the Tunnel of Kindness on Monday, Jan. 23, with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, City Council members, teachers and parents. Other activities during the Spirit Week include Dress Up Days; creating a human chain heart on the playground; making thank you cards and delivering them to community helpers such as firefighters, sheriff’s, librarians; inviting the West Hollywood Community to partner in being kind by asking local businesses to place Kindness posters at entrances; and participating in a Kindness Door Decorating Contest.

For information, visit greatkindnesschallenge.org and westhollywood-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com. West Hollywood Elementary is located at 970 Hammond St.