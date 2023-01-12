Virginia Robinson Gardens nonprofit educates students

For years, the nonprofit Friends of Robinson Gardens would invite children living in group homes and students from across Los Angeles to visit Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills for educational field trips and yearly Earth Day science fairs.

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the group had to get creative to continue this effort. They created video presentations about the gardens that they sent to group homes and Title 1 schools across the city, as well as study boxes containing art supplies and healthy snacks.

Over the course of the pandemic, the organization delivered more than 4,000 study boxes, and are planning to send an additional 2,000 this year.

As COVID levels have fallen, the field trip program has resumed, and children are again being welcomed into the park.

“Virginia Robinson’s dream has survived and is now flourishing with a sense of pride in Beverly Hills, the community she loved and called home,” said FRG board member Patti Reinstein said.

For information, contact Reinstein at (310)795-0494.