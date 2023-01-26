By / January 25, 2023

Valentine’s Day Lovers’ Lane High Tea

An underground bar boasts a special tea and highball experience this February at The Wayfarer DTLA. (photo courtesy of The Wayfarer DTLA)

Lily Rose offers an underground bar inside The Wayfarer DTLA with a special tea and highball experience every Wednesday through Sunday in February. During the hours of 2 to 4 p.m., enjoy a selection of teas with a sweet and savory tower featuring chef-selected pastries and house-made specialty bites. Elevate the experience with tea-infused cocktails. Reservations are required on OpenTable. 813 S. Flower St., (213)285-4400.





