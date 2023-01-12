Join the Hammer Museum for a screening of “Till” followed by a discussion on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Director Chinonye Chukwu will join UCLA professor Robin D. G. Kelley in conversation about the film, which depicts the true story behind the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.