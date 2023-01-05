January 5, 2023

Thinkspace Projects

Kick off 2023 at Thinkspace Projects with four new solo exhibitions running from Saturday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 28. North American debut solo shows from Japanese artist and illustrator Shinnosuke Hariya and Spanish ceramicist Abi Castillo will be on display, as well as exhibits by RYOL and Michael Polakowski. An opening reception and party will be held on Jan. 7 from 6-10 p.m. with a DJ, refreshments and live painting demonstrations. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.





Beverly Hills Chamber
Eisenhower play




