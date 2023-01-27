Theatre 40 presents “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help,” a comedy play running from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. The play follows the story of the O’Sheas, a cash-challenged Irish-Catholic family trying to get through 1973. Linda O’Shea, a precocious 19 year old, attempts to re-enact the most turbulent day of her life, but her family keeps interrupting, insisting on telling their side of the story. When a conversation is overheard by the wrong person, the family has to work together to pull themselves back from the brink of disaster. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. theatre40.org.