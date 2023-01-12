Taste Awards nominee finalists announced

The Taste Awards are pleased to announce the finalist nominees and selected special achievement award honorees for its 14th anniversary year.

Among the nominees and inductees are well-known celebrity and program names such as Padma Lakshmi, Selena Gomez, Andrew Zimmern, Gordon Ramsay, Christopher Kimball, Lidia Bastianich, Chef JJ Johnson, chef Jernard Wells, Joy Bauer, Byron Allen, Nyesha Arrington, Kevin Belton, Molly Yeh, Ted Allen and Edward Delling-Williams.

Notable special achievement award winners include “The Bear” (Hulu), “The Menu” (film), “Baking It” (Peacock / Hulu), “Great Chocolate Showdown” (CW / Hulu / Food Network Canada) and “Selling Sunset” (Netflix).

Viewer’s choice voting for selected categories is open through Feb. 17 at thetasteawards. com/viewers-choice-voting-for-14th-annual-taste-awards. The Taste Awards will be held March 13 at the Writers Guild Theater, located at 135 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills.