Join the Hammer Museum for “Recent Supreme Court Rulings with Erwin Chemerinsky” on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Chemerinsky, one of the nation’s foremost constitutional scholars, will cover issues in a series of three Hammer forums. The first evening on Jan. 22 focuses on the most recent Supreme Court term and decisions on cases related to abortion, the Second Amendment, climate change and immigration. The second installment on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. examines the current term, and the final installment on Wednesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. focuses on constitutional interpretation and the role originalism plays in the court’s decisions. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.