State boosts effort to recruit more teachers, educators

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a new partnership to support teacher recruitment efforts. The California Department of Education will partner with California Volunteers and the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom to promote new pathways for California Volunteers service corps members to become teachers. While the CDE doesn’t traditionally engage in recruitment, Thurmond considers a lack of educators in the state as a key challenge and has made the support of local educational agencies a priority. California Volunteers has 10,000 members.

Thurmond has announced a series of career fairs intended to connect potential teacher candidates with schools experiencing shortages and to provide prospective applicants with information on how to access scholarships and grants. Golden State Teacher Grants provide up to $20,000 to support teachers and counselors who serve at a priority school in California for four years. A new email address and hotline will also help teacher candidates obtain information and CDE experts who can help them navigate the process of becoming a teacher.

“We recognize the moment, and the California Department of Education is stepping into the gap,” Thurmond said. “We are reaching out to the thousands of talented corps members who already understand why it is important to give back to our society and our youth, and we are providing them with the ‘how’ to become a teacher or counselor in our schools.”

The CDE has also supported efforts to increase the number of teachers by raising awareness, reducing barriers and helping to streamline fiscal resources. For information, visit cde.ca.gov.