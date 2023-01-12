January 12, 2023

Ruskin Art Club

Gabriel Meyer and the Ruskin Art Club are holding “Loosing The Eternal Horses From The Dens of Night with Philip Hoare,” a special virtual discussion from the United Kingdom on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m., via Zoom. Hoare will explore the lives of John Ruskin, Albrecht Durer and Oscar Wilde, drawing from his recent book, “Albert & the Whale.” Hoare has written nine non-fiction works including biographies of Stephen Tennant and Noel Coward, and the studies “Wilde’s Last Stand and England’s Lost Eden: Adventures in a Victorian Utopia.” us02web.zoom.us/j/3563370764?pwd=aVZXTHUySXFXMy9PcHhZK0VDRzJQdz09#success.





Previous Post
Culinary history
Next Post
Cinelounge




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize