January 19, 2023

‘Roe’

The Fountain Theatre and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present a screening of the play “Roe” by Lisa Loomer on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. in the LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre. Filmed and livestreamed during the production’s final performance at the Fountain Theatre, “Roe” focuses on the central women – Norma McCorvey, known as “Jane Roe,” and attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued the landmark Supreme Court case that gave women the right to safe, legal abortion. The screening marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision on Jan. 22, 1973. Tickets are $20. 1125 N. McCadden Place. (323)663-1525, fountaintheatre.com.





Supreme Court rulings
Films of Albert Serra




