A staged reading of Marie Lemelle’s play “Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together)” will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Robey Theatre Company artistic director and co-founder Ben Guillory directs a cast of the company’s actors in reading the play. Suggested donation is $10. 514 S. Spring St. (213)489-7402, therobeytheatrecompany.org.