Reward offered for help in solving hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Nov. 11 in the Westlake District-MacArthur Park area, and is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, Luis Varela was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street when he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police said. Varela sustained severe head trauma and was admitted into the intensive care unit at a local hospital, where he still remains in a coma. No description of the vehicle was available.

Varela’s family and detectives from the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division are seeking help in identifying the hit-and-run driver. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is urged to call detective Juan Campos at (213)486-0755, or email 31480@lapd.online.