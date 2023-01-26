Restaurant News

Spanish restaurant Otoño new lunch

Offered on Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Highland Park restaurant’s tapas-focused menu includes Croqueta de Jamon, and Spanish charcuterie served with a Bub and Grandma’s baguette. Weekend brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. 5715 N. Figueroa St., (323)474-6624.

Social hour at Mother Tongue

Chef Michael Mina’s Mother Tongue just launched a new social hour menu on Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. Highlights include a Mother Tongue slider with caramelized onion and truffle cheese for $4, and a Tikka-Masala skewer for $4 made with organic Mary’s chicken, ginger and turmeric. The smaller portion bites start at $3 and drinks range from $5 and up. Wine by the glass is $10. Enjoy a snack or order multiple plates for an exciting meal. Located on the fourth floor at HEIMAT, the world’s first concept fitness club, they offer a multi-course Brunch Ritual menu for $39 per person on weekends. 960 N. La Brea Ave., 4th Floor, (213)319-7850.

Piccalilli oyster specials

Executive chef and co-owner Macks Collins of Culver City’s creative Asian-fusion restaurant have new oyster specials on Sunday nights. Guests seated in the bar can order single oysters on Sundays, or a half dozen West Coast oysters for $18 in the dining room. There is also a beer and two oyster special. Open Sundays from 2 to 9 p.m. 3850 Main St., (424)298-8540.

Sweetgreen new winter menu

The new winter menu is available through March 29, featuring new sweet and slightly smokey dressing and dipping sauce curated with two-time world BBQ champion and founder of Chicago’s Lillie’s Q, Chef Charlie McKenna. The sauce enhances the BBQ chicken and squash plate, and the roasted BBQ squash side dish. Seasonal fan favorites available exclusively online include the winter power bowl; miso bowl and crispy chicken salad. sweetgreen.com/locations. 8055 W. 3rd St., (323)934-3404.

New Mid-Wilshire Everytable opens

Everytable will host a grand opening event on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., at their new Mid-Wilshire location. The first 200 guests will receive a free meal at this mission-driven food company. Everytable aims to make nutritious food as affordable and accessible as fast food. It’s an ideal grab-and-go for a quick, nutritious lunch with budget-friendly, ready-to-eat chef-crafted bowls, wraps and salads starting at just $6. Everytable also provides customers with a wide variety of cold-pressed juices, carefully curated beverages, snacks and desserts. Everytable offers a convenient and flexible meal subscription program for pick up at the Mid-Wilshire store or for home delivery. The new Mid-Wilshire location also serves freshly brewed coffee and espresso beverages from Crenshaw Coffee, an L.A.-based, Black-owned business sourcing coffee directly from farms in Ethiopia. They are also opening another Everytable location in Van Nuys on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. 5164 Wilshire Blvd., (323)934-3404.

Bingo Night at The Chap

Pub Quiz and Bingo Night at The Chap alternates bi-weekly every other Wednesday starting at 7:30 p.m. On Feb. 1, Greg T. Brown will host Bingo Night where participants can enjoy a pint or house-crafted cocktail with fish and chips or bangers and mash. Compete with other participants for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including The Chap swag, a free pint or a dessert on the house. The British pub offers a cozy space filled with dark woods, rich leathers and two large TV screens for game-viewing. Reservations are available on Resy. Register your team capped at six people at cheers@thechappub .com. 1607 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)410-6222.