Report on traffic deaths raises awareness about safety

The road safety advocacy group Streets Are For Everyone has released a report titled “Dying on the Streets of Los Angeles” focusing on traffic fatalities in Los Angeles during 2022.

The number of people killed in traffic collisions in Los Angeles has risen to levels not seen in decades, according to the report, which analyzed who has been most impacted and what is causing the increases in deaths and injuries. It also includes action items to address the problem.

The report details that there were 309 traffic fatalities in 2022, surpassing 300 for the first time in more than 20 years. The number represents an increase of 5% over the previous year, and a 28% increase over 2020. The statistics were sourced from the city of Los Angeles Open Data Portal and LAPD records.

The report also found that vulnerable road users – pedestrians and cyclists – are impacted most by traffic collision in Los Angeles. Pedestrian fatalities increased by 19% (157 deaths, also the highest in 20 years) and bicycle fatalities increased by 24% (21 deaths). Unhoused individuals are particularly affected by traffic collisions. People who are unhoused are 40.2% more likely to die in a traffic collision than people who are housed, according to the report.

Streets Are For Everyone determined that the No. 1 reason for the traffic fatalities is speeding, which was the primary collision factor in 34.8% of collisions in L.A. resulting in injury or fatalities.

Streets Are For Everyone is calling on the city to further implement the Vision Zero strategy, which was initiated in 2015 in an attempt to reduce traffic fatalities. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Streets Are For Everyone is planning to hold a protest and press conference on the steps of City Hall to voice demands for saving lives on the streets of Los Angles. For information and to read the report, visit streetsareforeveryone.org.