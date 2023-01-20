Police seek suspect in road rage shooting in Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and injured a woman during an alleged road rage incident on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

The victim and her husband were in a pickup traveling southbound on Crescent Heights Boulevard approaching Sunset Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. when another driver cut them off and fired a shot, police said. The victims pulled into the parking lot of a Chevron gas station at Crescent Heights and Sunset boulevards and called police. The male suspect, who was driving a gray SUV, was last seen heading southbound on Crescent Heights Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Police are searching for video of the suspect and are asking witnesses to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division at (213)972-2971. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD24.