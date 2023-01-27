Pigozzi photographs displayed at The Beverly Hills Hotel

The Beverly Hills Hotel will present photographs by Jean “Johnny” Pigozzi, many of which are being shown for the first time from his personal archive. The exhibition will feature 39 photographs that were shot between the 1980s and 1990s and features John Belushi, Michael Douglas, Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Steve Jobs, Clint Eastwood, Hugh Grant, Warren Beatty and Tom Ford. Also included in the exhibition are several images taken at the hotel during Pigozzi’s extended stays, offering a rare glimpse into The Beverly Hills Hotel at that time.

Pigozzi picked up a Leica camera as an adolescent and began formulating a diaristic style that revolved around his observations of upper-class life. While attending Harvard University, he made regular sojourns to New York City where he mingled with artists and tastemakers, taking photographs in close proximity. His “sophisticated snapshots,” significantly influenced by Robert Frank and Helmut Newton, are candid and intimate. Friends including Andy Warhol, Anjelica Huston and Diane von Furstenberg are captured in scenes of social revelry or voluptuous leisure. Pigozzi often appears in his own photographs, affirming the role of the camera as a tool for his keen engagement with the world.

The exhibition will take place from Feb. 13 to May 15 and is complimentary and open to the public. All photos are available for purchase through Hedges Projects. The Beverly Hills Hotel is located at 9641 Sunset Blvd.