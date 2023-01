Piano Spheres presents the duo Hocket performing “Exploded Keyboards” on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. at Zipper Hall. Hocket (Sarah Gibson and Thomas Kotcheff), Piano Spheres’ core artist duo, will perform the music of John Cage, Yoko Ono, Sarah Gibson, Thomas Kotcheff and Peter S. Shin. Tickets start at $10. 200 S. Grand Ave. (323)226-0326, pianospheres.org.