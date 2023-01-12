Download Latest Issue
“De verdad, no tienes vergüenza ¿.”
Nora Araki Villalpando
1922-1992
Nora would ask her son Michael this question when he did or said something that he should not have. Translated, it means, “Really, have you no shame?” Perhaps U.S. Representative George Santos’ mother should have asked him the same question.
*source: Michael Villalpando
