January 11, 2023

Nora Araki Villalpando

“De verdad, no tienes vergüenza ¿.”

 

Nora Araki Villalpando

1922-1992

 

Nora would ask her son Michael this question when he did or said something that he should not have. Translated, it means, “Really, have you no shame?” Perhaps U.S. Representative George Santos’ mother should have asked him the same question.

 

*source: Michael Villalpando





