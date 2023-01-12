January 11, 2023

Monsters haunt Chinese Theatre

Elsa Lanchester portrays “The Bride of Frankenstein,” playing Jan. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

The TCL Chinese Theatre will host the Famous Monsters Filmfest, sponsored in part by Monsterpalooza. From Jan. 13-15, enjoy classic monster flicks on the big screen, including “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” and “The Wolf Man.” There’s even a chance to get some laughs in when “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.”

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.famousmonsters.com/e/fmfilmfestla23/tickets. The TCL Chinese Theatre is located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.





Previous Post
Anita Loos-penned movie screens at Women’s Club
Next Post
Report on traffic deaths raises awareness about safety




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize