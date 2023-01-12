Monsters haunt Chinese Theatre

The TCL Chinese Theatre will host the Famous Monsters Filmfest, sponsored in part by Monsterpalooza. From Jan. 13-15, enjoy classic monster flicks on the big screen, including “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” and “The Wolf Man.” There’s even a chance to get some laughs in when “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.”

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.famousmonsters.com/e/fmfilmfestla23/tickets. The TCL Chinese Theatre is located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.