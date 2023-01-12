Joint the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce for its January Networking Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Beverly Connection. General Manager Eva Kim is hosting the luncheon, and neon artworks by Donna Gough and David Otis Johnson, from GMMCC member Launch LA, will be on display. Each business will have two minutes for introductions, and the event includes a raffle. Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. 6333 W. Third St. RSVP to info@miraclemilechamber.org.