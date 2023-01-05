The Hammer Museum presents the in-person return of its Mindful Awareness Meditation series on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:30 p.m. in the Billy Wilder Theater. Mindful awareness meditation is the moment-by-moment process of actively and openly observing one’s physical, mental and emotional experiences. Mindfulness reduces stress, improves attention, boosts the immune system, reduces emotional reactivity and promotes a general sense of health and well-being. The half-hour sessions are led by Diana Winston and other instructors from the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center and are open to those of all levels of experience. The weekly sessions will also be broadcast live at 12:30 p.m. on the museum’s website. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.