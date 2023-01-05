Metro resumes subway work in January

Metro is moving ahead with work at many locations along the Purple Line Extension project, including in Beverly Hills, where street level work has resumed after a holiday moratorium.

At the Wilshire/Rodeo station, ground improvement and cross passage work has resumed, along with station construction. Utility work is in progress with the installation of permanent power feeds to the station, and the installation of geotechnical instrumentation will continue throughout the month.

Ground improvement work in preparation for the construction of cross passage tunnels continues to progress and has reached Wilshire Boulevard. A total of 14 locations along the tunnel alignment will require a variety of lane and sidewalk closures. Notices will be provided detailing closure activity at each location. Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Wilshire Boulevard. Closures will remain in place 24 hours until work at each site is completed, which will take two to four weeks.

Station construction will also be ongoing in Beverly Hills. From 7-9 a.m. and 4-8:15 p.m., Wilshire Boulevard will remain open with three lanes in each direction between El Camino and Crescent drives. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to two lanes in each direction, and from 8:15 p.m.-7 a.m., Wilshire Boulevard may be reduced to one lane in each direction between El Camino and Crescent drives. Concrete placement and deliveries will be ongoing in the area.

At Wilshire/La Cienega, intermittent sidewalk closures may be in place through Jan. 13 on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Hamilton Drive. The closure is anticipated to be in place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and supports ongoing work on a Southern California Edison duct bank.

Street-level work has also started on the south of Wilshire Boulevard and will continue for approximately 10 months. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. Left turns from westbound Wilshire Boulevard on to Tower, Gale and Hamilton drives will be restricted. South Gale Drive may be closed intermittently at Wilshire Boulevard.

Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard on to La Cienega Boulevard will be maintained during peak use hours. However, intermittent restrictions may be in place between 8 p.m.-7 a.m. on weeknights, and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays.

The work supports construction of passageways and rooms adjacent to the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station. Metro will release additional information prior to changes to traffic control in the area.

At the eastern end near Wilshire/Western, construction is occurring in work zones in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Muirfield Road and June Street.

Ongoing subway station construction is occurring near Wilshire/Fairfax. Work zones will be in place along the northside of Wilshire Boulevard through February and Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Highland and La Brea avenues. Eastbound and westbound Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced to one lane in each direction as needed.

Decking removal and street restoration will resume from Jan. 6-9, and continue for the next five consecutive weekends. The work will occur from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Eastbound Wilshire Boulevard traffic will be detoured at La Cienega and San Vicente boulevards. Through traffic from eastbound Wilshire Boulevard will be restricted at San Vicente Boulevard.

A K-rail work zone has also been implemented on the north side of Wilshire Boulevard between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue and will be in place for approximately one year. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and Spaulding Avenue.

In Century City, station construction and excavation, and utility and storm drain relocation, will continue in January along Avenue of the Stars. Partial traffic lane closures will remain in place on Constellation Boulevard to facilitate station excavation, hauling and material delivery. Eastbound and westbound vehicle access on Constellation Boulevard is being maintained between Century Park West and Century Park East.

Construction of the future Westwood/UCLA Station will continue for approximately the first five months of 2023. in UCLA Lot 36. Workers are excavating and creating structural support work for the main station box. Trucks will continue to use the driveways on Veteran Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard. Crews are also installing instruments to support station construction on Westwood Boulevard between Ashton Avenue and Lindbrook Drive through Jan. 13.

Excavation is expected to continue in January at the Westwood/VA Hospital station from 5 p.m.-6 a.m. and 5 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work in staging yard includes excavation, hauling, bracing installation, lagging and installation of station ventilation.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.