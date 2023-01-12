Man convicted of fraud involving used medical devices

A defendant pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to federal criminal charges for running a nearly $6 million scheme in which he knowingly sold used skin-tightening medical devices that were deliberately misbranded as new, as well as counterfeit devices that he claimed were to be used with fat-reducing laser machines, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced.

Kambiz Youabian, 49, pleaded guilty to a two-count complaint of mail fraud and introducing a misbranded medical device into interstate commerce. According to his plea agreement, Youabian owned and operated MSY Technologies Inc., a West Los Angeles-based company that did business under the names Thermagen and Global Electronic Supplies.

From March 2016 to June 2022, Youabian purchased used transducers, which are medical devices used to tighten the skin of dermatology patients. Used properly, transducers are designed to provide no more than 2,400 treatments. After that number, the devices are considered depleted and should be disposed of in accordance with health code regulations, authorities said.

Youabian admitted in his plea agreement to illegally selling thousands of used medical devices, including transducers, and receiving at least $5.8 million in fraudulent proceeds. United States District Judge Dale S. Fischer scheduled a June 26 sentencing hearing, at which time Youabian will face 23 years in federal prison.