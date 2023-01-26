Lunch menu at The Hideaway

This week, The Hideaway in Beverly Hills launched a special Uno, Dos, Tres prix fixe lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Diners will receive a guacamole starter, plus three courses for $28. Under the Uno section there are eight different offerings to select, and six appealing vegetarian, pescatarian and carnivore menu items under Dos. Sweet treats such as churros or margarita sorbet are under the Tres section. 421 N. Rodeo Drive, (310)974-8020.