LAUSD honors Holocaust survivors, victims

A new resolution approved by the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education honors Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day and recognizes the week of Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 23, as Days of Remembrance.

The district will also hold a moment of silence on Tuesday, April 18, in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and in honor of the survivors, rescuers and liberators. Relevant and appropriate instructional resources will also be made available to all P-12 educators to utilize on that day.

“We must continue to remember and honor the history and narratives of our Jewish residents, students and families,” Schmerelson said. “This resolution will allow us to guide our administrators and educators by providing them with the necessary resources to address the history and the rise in hate and discrimination in our nation.”

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative we remember the horrors of the Holocaust,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. “Let’s not deceive ourselves into believing we are beyond the atrocities of murder and genocide, for hatred, xenophobia and bigotry have no expiration date. Turning a blind eye or remaining silent is not an option, and I encourage you to never be a bystander when confronted with or witness to discrimination and injustice.”