LACMA art tour

Join a LACMA docent for a tour of the exhibit “Park Dae Sung: Virtuous Ink and Contemporary Brush” on Friday, Jan. 6, from 2-2:30 p.m. The exhibition spotlights paintings in Park’s signature style that catapulted the artist to the next level. With a single brush, he portrays his subjects by fusing the aesthetics of East and West. The intimate exhibition invites viewers to see the brushstrokes and compositions up close. Free with $20 museum admission. The tour meets in the Broad Contemporary Art Museum. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.