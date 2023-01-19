LACCD announces new equity and justice fellow

Dr. Regina Smith was named chancellor’s equity and justice follow of the Los Angeles Community College District on Jan. 11.

Guided by LACCD’s Framework for Racial Equity and Social Justice, the new appointment will provide leadership and advance district strategies for diversity, equity, inclusion and access. Key to this work is strengthening partnerships, allyship and collaboration across the district by championing DEIA work and supporting underrepresented groups.

“I’m honored to serve as the new equity and justice fellow where I can continue my work of expanding advocacy and opportunity for all in the district,” Smith said. “With [LACCD Chancellor Dr. Francisco Rodriguez’s] ambitious plan to address relevant issues of equity and access to education in Los Angeles, I look forward to this partnership.”

Before this appointment, Smith most recently served as the vice president of student services at Los Angeles City College. In that role, she provided experience and expertise in advancing equity and opportunity for underserved populations. She also developed programming and awareness surrounding social justice, educational equity, and inclusion for all students.

As an advocate for women, Smith currently serves as vice president for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Commission for Women, with a goal of assisting underserved communities in accessing doors that would otherwise be closed.

“With the district’s laser focus on equity, inclusion, diversity and outreach, Dr. Smith’s fearless advocacy for students and underserved communities will be a key voice for the district,” Rodriguez said.

Smith earned her doctoral degree from the University of Southern California, examining factors in women’s advancement in higher education. She has also been an educator and leader in health services as a senior consultant for the California State Legislature Health Committee.