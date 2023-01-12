West Hollywood homeless advocate Julie D. Summers will sign her new book “Off My Knees: A True Story” on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Book Soup. Summers’ memoir takes readers on an incredible ride through amazing highs and lows, and a conclusion of success. She currently serves as co-secretary on the Governing Board of the non-profit People Assisting The Homeless. Summers’ book is a challenging story of one woman’s belief in her abilities to overcome. 8818 Sunset Blvd. booksoup.com/event/julie-d-summers.