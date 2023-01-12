January 12, 2023

Jerry Moss honored at the Music Center

 

(photo courtesy of the Music Center)

The Music Center will present “Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records,” an evening honoring the extraordinary achievements of Moss, a longtime patron of Los Angeles’s premier performing arts center and a leading figure in the music industry as the co-founder of A&M Records. The event will be held on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and include a red carpet, welcome cocktail reception, 90-minute concert showcasing some of the most celebrated songs produced under Moss’s guidance, in addition to stories and visuals illustrating and evoking the spirit and legacy of A&M Records.

“Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records” is produced by The Music Center in conjunction with Nouveau Productions and executive producer and co-founder Robert Pullen, and generously supported by Bank of America with hotel accommodations provided by Fairmont Century Plaza. For tickets and information visit musiccenter.org/moss. The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.





Previous Post
Celebrate Lunar New Year at The Grove
Next Post
Virginia Robinson Gardens nonprofit educates students




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize