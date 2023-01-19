‘Homeward Bound’ screens at El Capitan

Tickets are on sale now to see El Capitan Theatre’s 30th anniversary screening of Disney’s “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. with a live panel before the film.

Director of the movie Duwayne Dunham and cast members Robert Hays, Benj Thall and Veronica Lauren Sawyer will join the live panel.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.