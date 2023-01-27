Hollyhock House gets entangled with Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman

Hollyhock House has unveiled Entanglements: Louise Bonnet and Adam Silverman at Hollyhock House, the first artist intervention at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the first formal collaboration for the Los Angeles-based couple. Featuring new work in dialogue with the site, Bonnet’s paintings and drawing and Silverman’s ceramics engage the legendary house’s 100-year history as a platform for artists and experimentation. The works will be installed in Hollyhock House’s public rooms where Aline Barnsdall’s celebrated art collection was once on display.

“We were both drawn to Los Angeles for its spirit of openness and possibility, as well as for its landscape, climate and natural light, some of the same things that drew Aline Barnsdall and Frank Lloyd Wright to the city,” Bonnet and Silverman said. “Hollyhock House has long been a source of inspiration for the two of us and we are moved as much by the story of how the house came to be, as we are by its architecture. This installation is an expression of an ongoing conversation between the two of us, the house and the two people who realized it.”

Known for her portraits of exaggerated proportions and grotesque features, Bonnet continually explores emotions of melancholy, loneliness, nostalgia and grief in her works on canvas or paper. Silverman is among the most dynamic practitioners dedicated to ceramics today and is known for his sculptural vessels and richly textured glazes. He brings an architect’s sense of structure to his objects and utilizes personal and experimental techniques to glaze and fire his works.

“In this exhibition, the artists explore the many forces that shaped the house’s design and long history of display,” curator Abbey Chamberlain Brach said. “With fused vessels and interwoven appendages, Silverman and Bonnet’s work resonates with the entanglements between Aline Barnsdall, her architect Frank Lloyd Wright and the artists and architects who engaged with the house as the California Art Club in the early 20th century. This project puts contemporary practitioners in dialogue with the iconic site, broadening perspectives on the house’s layered history and its inspiration – California Romanza’ as Frank Lloyd Wright described.”

Advance tickets required. For visitor information and ticket purchase, visit hollyhockhouse.org. Hollyhock House is located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd.