Great craft beers poured at Bar 326 and EB’s

Although Market Tavern at the Original Farmers Market closed its doors on Jan. 1, 2023, after approximately two-and-a-half years of operation, great beers and music can still be found at the Farmers Market’s Bar 326 and EB’s, referred to as “last of the L.A. dive bars.”

Manager Gary Twinn called the news of the closure “heartbreaking.”

Twinn said the Market Tavern generated a steady following and his band the Long Shadows performed regularly in the pub. Twinn also manages EB’s and Bar 326, which offers more than 20 taps and specializes in locally brewed craft beers. Twinn encourages beer drinkers to stop by and taste what’s new on tap.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the guests and the staff for being so wonderful. I have many great memories from that short two and a half years.”

Bar 326 and EB’s are located at 6333 W. Third St. at the Original Farmers Market.