Films of Albert Serra

Enjoy “Albert Serra: An American Cinematheque Retrospective” running from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Los Feliz Theatre and Aero Theatre. American Cinematheque welcomes celebrated Catalan auteur Serra for a retrospective featuring some of the most exciting films. Serra will discuss six of his features including the critically acclaimed new film, “Pacifiction,” which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The films “Story of My Death,” “Honor of the Knights,” “The Death of Louis XIV,” “Liberté” and “Birdsong” will also be shown. Showtimes vary; check schedule. Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave.; Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. americancinematheque.com.