FanFest returns to Dodger Stadium

Making its return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2020, the Dodgers 2023 FanFest on Feb. 4 will offer a wide range of exciting activities for fans to enjoy. DJ Severe, the Dodgers’ in-game DJ, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and DJ Nico Blitz will welcome fans as they enter through the Centerfield Plaza gates. On-stage interviews with current and former Dodger players will take place on the field and fans will have an opportunity to partake in games, inflatables, a rock wall and photo opportunities. Behind-the-scenes tours will be available for purchase, including a press box experience with Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, organist Dieter Ruehle and public address announcer Todd Leitz. All concession stands and team stores will be open in the outfield areas and season tickets, premium tickets, individual and group tickets will all be on sale during the event.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will host its annual Yard Sale with one-of-a-kind Dodger items, including jerseys, T-shirts and more. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will also have its Mystery Bag Fundraiser where fans can purchase an official Major League baseball autographed by players, as well as autographed photos and jerseys.

FanFest will also feature fan-friendly activations from other partners including BluePrints, California Mental Health Services Authority, Jim Beam, Hornitos Tequila, Kaleo, Levelwear, UCLA Health and Yaamava’ Resort and Casino.

Presented by Budweiser, FanFest will be held, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free general admission tickets and VIP tickets will be available for download starting Jan. 26. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the LADF programs.

FanFest will take place rain or shine; in case of inclement weather some on-field activities may change without prior notice.