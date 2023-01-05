Eisenhower play

New Los Angeles Theatre Company’s production “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” by Richard Hellesen has been extended through Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Hudson MainStage Theatre. The show features Tony-winner John Rubinstein and is directed by Peter Ellenstein. It is the cornerstone of the company’s Plays for Peace series, tackling issues of why and how people go to war and how it affects them, as well as the leaders who stop and prevent war. Eisenhower’s wisdom and brilliance speaks to the contemporary world and political divisions today. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $40. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. West. onstage411.com/eisenhower.