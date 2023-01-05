Dive deep with Nat Geo explorer

As part of National Geographic Live’s “Shallows to Seafloor” speaker series, marine biologist Diva Amon will take the stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center on Jan. 12 to detail her research on deep-sea habitats and species, which was taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet.

Presented by BroadStage, Amon’s presentation invites attendees to dive into the underwater world and learn about its inhabitants, from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor.

Amon will share stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond, shining a light on this vast and vital reservoir of biodiversity.

A deep-sea biologist who works at the nexus of science, policy and communications, Amon studies the weird and wonderful animals living in a range of previously unknown deep-sea habitats and human impacts on them. She has participated in research expeditions around the world and has an extensive science communication and outreach record. Amon is a 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a Pew-Bertarelli Ocean Ambassador, a Co-Lead of the DOSI Minerals Working Group, a Scientific Associate at the Natural History Museum in London and a Director and Founder of SpeSeas.

For tickets, which start at $55, visit broadstage.org, call (310)434-3200 or visit the BroadStage box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica.