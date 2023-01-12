Danny Elfman honored by LACO

Four-time Oscar nominated, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Danny Elfman – whose vast musical contributions as a composer and musician have thrilled audiences around the globe for more than 30 years – will be honored by Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra at its “2023 Gala Celebration” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m., at the historic Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Elfman, one of the industry’s most versatile and accomplished composers and recording artists, has collaborated with directors such as Tim Burton, Sam Raimi, Noah Baumbach, Gus Van Sant, Peter Jackson, Ang Lee, Rob Minkoff, Guillermo del Toro, Brian De Palma, James Ponsoldt and David O’ Russell. He is also noted for his significant body of orchestral concert works. Proceeds from the black-tie gala fundraiser as well as a virtual online auction, which opens on Jan. 30, benefit LACO’s artistic and education initiatives.

According to executive director Ben Cadwallader, LACO was founded in 1968 as an artistic outlet for the recording industry’s most gifted musicians and LACO’s 2023 gala celebration will reflect those roots as well as the Orchestra’s long-time connection to Elfman.

“LACO is absolutely delighted to honor Danny Elfman,” Cadwallader said. “Many of LACO’s current and former artists have worked closely with him in recording sessions and live concerts over the past three decades of his illustrious career. At the gala we will also announce some exciting news about a very special upcoming project involving Danny and the orchestra.”

In addition to the tribute to Elfman, the evening includes a celebratory concert with Grammy-winning violinist/guest leader Joshua Bell and internationally renowned soprano Larisa Martínez on a program that includes J.S. Bach’s “Violin Concerto in A Minor” and a concert aria from Mozart’s opera “Idomeneo.” A suite in three movements arranged by Elfman specifically for the event will also be performed. Among other highlights, details regarding LACO’s 2023-24 season will be officially announced, while guests enjoy a fine dining experience.

Film composer James Newton Howard, who was honored by LACO last year, is the gala’s honorary chair. Carol Henry and James Mulally are the event chairs. Event committee members include Clare Baren, Deborah Cussen, Jennifer Diener, Paggy Falcon, Anne Grausam, Diane Henderson, Molly Kirk, Terri Kohl, Shaheen Nanji, Amy Rabwin, Gene Shutler, Joyce Sommer, Anne-Marie Spataru, Mist Thorkelsdottir and Lauren Wing.

The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tickets (beginning at $1,000/person), sponsorship packages and tribute ads in the evening’s program book may be purchased online at laco.org/gala or by calling (213)622-7001, ext. 214.