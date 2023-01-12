Culinary history

Culinary Historians of Southern California is holding “Eat Like an Egyptian (Pharoah),” an in-person discussion by historian and author Charles Perry on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the Los Angeles Central Library’s Mark Taper Auditorium. Perry is a former editor and staff writer at Rolling Stone and a former staff writer for the Los Angeles Times’ Food Section. He has written extensively about Middle Eastern food history, was a major contributor to the “Oxford Companion to Food,” has translated four medieval Arabic cookbooks and is president and co-founder of the Culinary Historians of Southern California. Admission is free and includes a reception. 630 W. Fifth St. chsocal.org.