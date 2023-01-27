Colburn School announces new tuba instructor

The Colburn School has named Aaron Tindall to the Colburn School brass faculty, beginning fall 2023. Tindall will teach tuba in the Colburn School’s renowned full scholarship diploma- and degree-granting Conservatory of Music as well as its Music Academy for gifted pre-college musicians.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, March 7 on the Colburn School campus. Applications and pre-screening recordings are due on Monday, Feb. 6. Applicants are invited to submit approximately 8-10 minutes of repertoire of their choice, but Tindall specifies the following: recordings must have been made within the past year and must include examples of contrabass tuba playing. Upon invitation, a more specific repertoire list will be sent to candidates chosen for the live audition. To apply, visit colburnschool.edu/conservatory/apply-to-the-conservatory.

Tindall’s students have won positions with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Florida Orchestra, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony, New Mexico Philharmonic, United States Navy Band, United States Air Force Band and Ceremonial Band and The West Point Band.

He has had several students win Associate Member positions with the Chicago Civic Orchestra, Yamaha Young Performing Artists Awards, multiple Winners of the Annual Leonard Falcone Artist Tuba and Euphonium Solo Competition, Winners of the ITEA Solo, and Mock orchestral and military band competitions and has also had several orchestral festival fellowship holders at: Aspen, NOI (National Orchestral Institute), Eastern Music Festival and the Brevard Music Festival.

The Conservatory of Music and Music Academy are among the most important and selective global performance training programs for classical musicians. Graduates pursue careers at the highest levels of accomplishment as soloists, chamber musicians, orchestral musicians, conductors and teachers. The small program size and unique resident faculty model create a tailored educational experience, allowing each student to reach their fullest potential.

“Following a national search, we are thrilled to welcome Aaron Tindall to the Colburn School artist faculty of virtuoso performers and pedagogues,” said Conservatory of Music Dean Lee Cioppa. “As an acclaimed performer and teacher, Aaron has an impressive breadth of experience that will inspire not only his students, but also the broader Colburn School community.”

“I look forward to joining the Colburn School and its exceptionally talented community of students and faculty,” Tindall said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to nurture students’ artistic and personal development and be a part of Colburn’s tradition of excellence.”

The Colburn Center, designed by Frank Gehry, is a 100,000 square-foot campus expansion expected to break ground in 2023 and to open in the fall of 2025. Located across the street from the school’s existing campus at the intersection of Olive and Second Streets, the Colburn Center will enable the school to expand its mission of presenting programs for the public. Gehry’s design includes Terri and Jerry Kohl Hall, a 1,000-seat in-the-round concert hall, four professional-sized dance studios and a 100-seat flexible studio theater. For information, visit colburnschool. edu. The Colburn School is located at 200 S. Grand Ave.