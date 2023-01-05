Classic film

American Cinematheque presents “Jerzy Skolimowski: An American Cinematheque Retrospective” from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Los Feliz 3 Theatre. With more 20 titles, Skolimowski’s work includes Cannes Grand Prix-winner “The Shout,” the political drama “Moonlighting” and the romantic drama “Deep End.” He is also known as a writer, painter and actor, starring in his own Andrzej Leszczyc trilogy which includes “Identification Marks: None,” “Walkover” and “Hands Up!” Skolimowski returned to Cannes in 2008 with the critically lauded thriller “Four Nights With Anna” and won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival with “Essential Killing.” The series will also include his newest film, “EO.” Showtimes vary; see schedule. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.