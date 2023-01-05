Civil rights discussion

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding “Building Bridges: Civil Rights Then and Now,” an in-person discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the museum. In honor of MLK Day, join the museum for a town hall conversation tracing the close allyship of Black and Jewish communities, highlighting some of the remaining challenges in shared struggles against injustice. Hear from guest speakers Donzaleigh Abernathy, Avi Dresner, Michael Lawson, Pastor William Smart and Rabbi Sharon Brous in a conversation moderated by USC and Berkeley professor Dan Schnur. The event is being held in partnership with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California. 100 The Grove Drive. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/Building-Bridges-Civil-Rights-Then-and-Now.