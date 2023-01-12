Cinelounge Hollywood presents special engagements of “Door Mouse” and “The Seven Faces of Jane” from Friday, Jan. 13, through Thursday, Jan. 19. “Door Mouse” is a thriller about an irreverent dancer and her friends who find out that sometimes justice is meant to be taken into your own hands. “The Seven Faces of Jane” is a drama about a woman who finds herself journeying through surreal, beautiful and heartbreaking adventures. Showtimes vary; see schedule. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.