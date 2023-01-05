Cheval Blanc petition

Re “Labor Union seeks vote on Cheval Blanc project,” Dec. 29 issue

The Beverly Press’ coverage of the referendum against the Cheval Blanc project proposed for our Beverly Hills village/triangle is of great interest and very much appreciated by residents of Beverly Hills.

However, your article titled “Labor Union seeks vote on Cheval Blanc project” and photo caption that a labor union is trying to “force” the referendum, is misleading. The referendum could never succeed without thousands of Beverly Hills residents signing and encouraging their friends and neighbors to sign the referendum petitions. That is, it is really a residents’ movement which has fortunately been assisted by the union.

Some residents are opposed to the nine-story Cheval Blanc Hotel because it is too massive and out-of-scale for our village, will create considerable traffic and gridlock, will not provide adequate parking and will burden our infrastructure, water supply and city services. Some are against it because the City Council majority did not require development agreement funds to be devoted to affordable housing. And some are against the project because they think the City Council negotiated a very poor deal for the city.

But one thing that all of the petition-signing residents are in agreement on is that such a major change to our city should be decided upon by the residents, and not four out of five council members.

Darian Bojeaux

Beverly Hills