UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing music from her recent album “Ghost Song” on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. “Ghost Song” explores the many ways people can be haunted – by lingering memories, roads not taken and ghosts real and imagined. Salvant, a composer, singer and visual artist, has won multiple Grammy Awards, as well as a MacArthur Fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award. Tickets start at $39. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.